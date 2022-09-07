Teacher charged with statutory rape had student at her home after arrest, NC cops say

A North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape against a student had the same student at her home nine times after she was arrested, officials said.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, was working at a non-traditional campus in the Charlotte area when she first turned herself in on sex crime charges on Aug. 1, McClatchy News reported.

“Part of her original bond release conditions was she stay away from the juvenile victim in this case,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

But on Sept. 6, officials reported Bailey had the student at her home several times since her arrest. Deputies in their news release didn’t list attorney information for the teacher.

While Iredell-Statesville Schools didn’t immediately share an updated statement on Sept. 7, the district told McClatchy News in August that Bailey taught at Northview Academy, a K-12 campus once called Pressly School. She was “suspended with pay” pending the sheriff’s office’s investigation, officials said.

“She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant,” the district wrote in August. “She has also served as an exceptional children’s teacher, and most recently as a science teacher.”

After the new allegations surfaced, Bailey now faces 27 additional charges and an $800,000 bond.

“Bailey was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where she was served with: nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness, and nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions,” officials said.

Bailey had previously faced charges of “felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor, and felony sexual activity with a student,” according to deputies. At the time, she was put on house arrest with a $75,000 secured bond.

Later, she was charged with “felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” McClatchy News reported.

Story continues

As of Sept. 6, an investigation continued, and more charges were possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailey lives in Statesville, roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

Man secretly recorded underage girls in his bathroom for years, North Carolina cops say

School officer spent time in hotel with teen, had explicit photos on phone, SC cops say