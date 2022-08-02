Teacher charged with statutory rape of North Carolina student under the age of 16

A North Carolina teacher is accused of statutory rape against a student under the age of 16, officials said.

Now, the K-12 school educator is facing multiple sex crime charges, according to Charlotte-area deputies.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the teacher, identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey. She worked at Northview Academy, a non-traditional campus once known as Pressly School, according to the Iredell-Statesville Schools website and a statement released on Monday, Aug. 1.

The district in its emailed statement told McClatchy News that Bailey had been “suspended with pay” pending deputies’ investigation.

“She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant,” the district wrote. “She has also served as an exceptional children’s teacher, and most recently as a science teacher. The investigation is ongoing.”

On July 20, deputies received a report about allegations against Bailey and started an investigation.

Deputies said they interviewed the student and witnesses. They also “applied for and received search warrants for digital and social media communications between the victim and Bailey,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its release.

Officials got arrest warrants against the teacher but couldn’t find her. She reportedly turned herself in on Aug. 1 “after an arrangement had been made between the district attorney’s office and the suspect’s attorney on the bond amount and special restrictions.”

Bailey was put on house arrest with an ankle monitor and received a $75,000 secured bond. She is facing charges of “felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor, and felony sexual activity with a student,” officials said.

She lived and worked in Statesville, roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

73-year-old accused of sex crimes worked as a substitute teacher in NC, officials say

High school football player charged with kidnapping in on-campus incident, NC cops say