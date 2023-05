Teacher claims he was sacked for defending his family from kids

Teacher Michael Flynn and his wife Angela are scared in their own home - KMG / SWNS

A primary school teacher claims he was sacked after defending his property, wife and disabled daughter from a group of schoolchildren.

Michael Flynn allegedly broke the school’s social media policy by taking to Facebook after two different incidents involving a group of youngsters at his assisted-living home.

On May 23 the group tried to take a bicycle from the front garden. The 52-year-old’s wife Angela, a former police officer in the US, says she asked them to leave before one of them threatened to stab her and bring people who would rape her and murder the family.

Mr Flynn, who missed the confrontation because he was sleeping through a diabetic episode, posted to encourage the boys’ parents to get in touch.

He posted: “Four kids tried to steal a pushbike from my front garden. When challenged they were verbally abusive and threatening to my wife.

“A chase ensued, one kid lost his shoes in the conflict. If this is your son, you may want to contact me before I contact the police. Twydall is a small place and I will find him sooner or later. So, if you want to sort this out calmly, I suggest the parents PM me or I will sort this out my way.”

However, the next day the same group returned to the property in Gillingham, Kent, with a large rock and looked ready to launch it at a window before Mr Flynn looked out and they ran off. He claims he was dismissed the following day over the Facebook post, with his former employer, Twydall Primary School, in Gillingham, saying they parted ways because of safeguarding worries.

His 22-year teaching career is now at risk and he has been forced to look for temporary driving work to support his disabled step daughter. He said: “I have stolen nothing and I’ve threatened no one. I am the victim of a crime, yet I am being punished.”

Mr Flynn has taught around the world, once tutoring the Mexican president’s children. He is now concerned his sacking means he will likely never be able to return to the profession. He said: “I loved teaching and this is certainly not the way I wanted to end my career.”

A school spokesman said: “The wellbeing of our pupils is our priority and we take our responsibilities to safeguard children extremely seriously.

Michael Flynn's Facebook post

“We cannot discuss individual cases but incidents brought to our attention are fully investigated and acted upon in line with our policies and procedures, which align with Department for Education guidance.”

Asked whether he thought he’d gone too far with his Facebook post, Mr Flynn said: “Adrenalin was running a little high. I had just been woken by my wife telling me someone had threatened to rape her. I wish I had worded it a bit differently but I don’t regret looking out for my community.”

Former Louisiana-based police officer Mrs Flynn stays at home to care for her 20-year-old daughter, Alexis. Her daughter needs 24-hour care after she was paralysed from the neck down in a diving accident four years ago.

She said: “I have to be here 24/7 to help my daughter and I’m petrified. Those kids said they were going to come back with people who were going to kill my family and rape me. If they had thrown that rock through the window, Alexis would not have even been able to raise her hands to stop it hitting her.”

The couple say vulnerable neighbours in the assisted-living community are also worried about anti-social behaviour in the area.

Mrs Flynn added: “People are frightened to go out in their garden and lay down at night in their beds not knowing that everything they have worked for is safe. They are being held hostage by these delinquents.”

Police have confirmed officers are investigating the abuse levelled at Mrs Flynn.

She added: “The children need to know there are repercussions for their actions. If they don’t get a handle on it now, while these kids are young, it is just going to get worse.

“We have a responsibility as a community to ensure they do have repercussions so they can grow into functional adults.”

