Teacher, coach accused of sexual misconduct against student

Feb. 15—MOREHEAD — A Rowan County Senior High School teacher and assistant varsity basketball coach was booked into Rowan County Detention Center on a third-degree rape charge Wednesday.

Andrew Zaheri, 39, of Morehead, was arrested by Kentucky State Police following allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct between Zaheri and a student.

According to a since-deleted social media post by RCSHS, Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by Kentucky State Police and Child Protective Services.

The post received several "shares" and comments but was removed from the site after an hour.