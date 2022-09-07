Teacher, coach accused of sexually assaulting children facing more charges, 3 more victims involved

A local teacher and youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting multiple children over the past several years is facing more charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local teacher, youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting several children

According to a release from Allegheny County police, additional charges were filed against Eric Fairman on Tuesday night.

Police said these charges stem from five newly identified incidents over the past several years, involving three additional victims.

Fairman is currently incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment 1-year-old baby dies after falling from window in Plum Man accused of raping woman at hotel in Marshall Township VIDEO: Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts