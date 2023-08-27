Teacher and community organizer chosen to fill state House seat in northwest Denver
A local teacher and community organizer has been chosen to fill a state House seat in northwest Denver.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
If you want to reap the benefits of premium gas, consider getting a bottle of octane booster.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
It's called the J-Travel Pillow and it's maybe the best invention since the actual airplane.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
CDs are tools you can use to save money and earn a higher interest rate. Learn how CDs work and how to use them to boost your savings.
The chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said "we need to do more" now that a pandemic-era safety net is due to expire in September.
Joby Aviation is on the verge of choosing the location for its electric aircraft factory, with the choice now between Ohio and North Carolina, according to multiple sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. The California-based startup, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial service, as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Toyota-backed company also has a partnership lined up with Delta Air Lines for airline customers traveling to and from airports.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
An airplane believed to have been carrying Wagner Group private army head Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The 10 people on the passenger list were the 62-year-old Prigozhin, six senior Wagner Group officials and three crew members.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.