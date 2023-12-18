Teacher compensation, 'kid-fluencers' among Missouri legislative priorities for these reps

The start of the 2024 legislative in Missouri is a little more than two weeks away and Democratic state representatives are sharing their priorities with the Boone County Muleskinners.

Last week District 47 Rep. Adrian Plank and District 46 Rep. David Tyson Smith provided updates, and this week it was District 45 Rep. Kathy Steinhoff and District 50 Rep. Doug Mann.

While Steinhoff and Mann have not filed bills yet, they expect to in the coming days. Steinhoff said she plans of filing five bills, where three are focused on education, while Mann will file seven, where four are refiles from last year and the other three are new. Steinhoff also noted that between Friday and the start of session, where she puts a focus could change.

Kathy Steinhoff

Steinhoff wants to find a fix to the foundation formula for public education funding, which she said is a "pie in the sky" solution right now.

"Many of the constants in the formula are outdated," she said, explaining those are the ones she wants to address. It is expensive to fund, hence the "pie in the sky" description, she added.

State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff points to her name at the Missouri State Capitol indicating her new office.

She also is looking at a recruitment and retention solution for teachers that does away with a career ladder system readopted two years ago. Instead of requiring a teacher does something or takes on additional work in order to get extra compensation, the state should provide a pipeline to directly get teachers more compensation.

"We are in a different time. It's a not a do more to get more, it should be thank you for all you are doing," Steinhoff said.

Students who may have some learning or developmental disabilities are identified from the ages of three to five with a young child developmental delay. Children with that diagnosis, instead of something more specific, do not need an individualized education plan, or IEP until first grade, which also is when a more concrete disability diagnosis is required. Steinhoff plans to introduce a bill that would push back the IEP requirement from first grade to second grade.

Steinhoff also is looking at filing a bill on safe gun storage that uses National Rifle Association recommendations for firearm storage in the bill's language. This is in aim of it gaining more support across the aisle. Steinhoff and Mann both recognized that their bills may not have traction individually, but are more likely to have support as amendments to other bills.

Using the NRA language "is kind of my twist on how to maybe have more people listen to it," she said.

Steinhoff again is putting a priority on voting rights in relation to both high-school and college-aged students. Students could receive an excused absence on election days for a certain period of time in which to cast their ballot in her planned bill. Details still are being worked out. This is similar to a bill Steinhoff filed last year, but also include an expansion of provision for college-aged students.

"We are looking at things like student IDs and easier access for clerks for early voting," she aid.

Doug Mann

The four refiles Mann plans include a bill to bring Missouri's fair housing act in line with the similar federal regulations, needle exchange programs, protecting teachers who provide LGBTQ+ history courses, and a bill allowing motorcycle riders, when at a stop light, to be stopped between instead of directly behind vehicles, aiming to lessen rear-end collision injuries or deaths.

"It allows for a maneuver called filtering. One of the ways motorcyclists are most likely to be killed in a wreck is when they are rear ended at a stop," Mann said.

Doug Mann

The first of Mann's new filings include making sure colleges and universities have opioid overdose rescue kits readily available in residence halls, dining halls and other facilities. It is similar to an Arkansas bill, Mann said.

Mann would like Missouri to adopt a version of "Donna's Law." A person experiencing a mental-health issue or crisis voluntarily can add themselves to a "do not a sell" list for firearms. This is a quasi-red flag law, except instead of family members or others requesting addition to a "do not sell" list, it is the person facing mental health issues that makes the request. It is a means of reducing gun-related suicide deaths. When talking with Republican lawmakers, Mann has received some support from that side of the aisle, he said.

"It is a temporary solution. They will be on the list for a minimum of 30 days and up to 180 days. At 180 days, they can refile to be put back on the list. It has passed in other states, including red states. If it can save a handful of lives per year, I think it's worth it," Mann said.

Mann's final new filing will be what he calls a "kid-fluencer" bill. This is in relation to social media influencers where what they produced is monetized, particularly parents who include their minor children in their videos. A version of the bill passed in Illinois last year, Mann said.

"A lot of times when people are making content around their kids, the kids are not compensated for that content," Mann said. "Under this legislation, if a minor appears in 30% of the content, then the parents are required to set aside a portion of the money received into a trust, which is paid out when the minor is either emancipated or turns 18."

The goal is prevent parental exploitation of their children.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Two Columbia-area legislators share priorities for 2024 session