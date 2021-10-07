Teacher created and showed students ‘obscene materials’ on Snapchat, NC sheriff says

A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of creating and sharing “obscene materials” with students on Snapchat.

Santos Alejandro Valladares was arrested and charged Tuesday with two counts of disseminating obscenities and three counts of disseminating obscenities to a minor, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Valladares has taught in the district since 2017 and was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 28, WBTV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators began an “extensive investigation” into the Weddington High School teacher’s online activities after school district administrators learned of “inappropriate contact with students online,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s detectives found that Valladares “initiated and maintained contact with numerous students within the school via the Snapchat,” according to the release. ”During these conversations, obscene material was created and shared by Valladares.”

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.