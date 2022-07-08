Teacher dragged middle school student across floor as he clung to desk, CT cops say

A teacher was arrested several months after he was accused of dragging a middle school student across a classroom floor as he clung to a desk in Connecticut, authorities said.

York Mario, 61, turned himself in on June 16 after the student told Norwalk police the teacher “mistreated” him in late October, the department said in a July 8 news release.

The incident was partially filmed by another student at West Rocks Middle School, according to police.

Mario is facing second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury charges after a Norwalk Special Victims Unit detective and the state’s Department of Children and Families launched an investigation on Nov. 11, the release said.

He resigned on Dec. 16 and “is no longer employed by Norwalk Public Schools,” Dr. Alexandra Estrella, the superintendent of the school district, told McClatchy News in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of our children is our first priority,” Estrella said, declining to comment further.

On Oct. 29, Mario is accused of grabbing the middle school student, who was sitting in a desk, by his shoulder and yanking him, causing the child to fall to the floor, police said. Afterward, he allegedly dragged the student across the room.

Police did not specify what took place prior to Mario’s alleged actions in their release.

After Mario’s arrest, he was released on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.

Mario is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 21.

Norwalk is roughly 65 miles southwest of Hartford.

Boy with autism beaten, pushed down stairs by teacher’s aide in New Jersey, mom says

Teacher accused of choking 12-year-old gets reassigned from school, NY officials say

Preschool teachers arrested after parents check live classroom video, Georgia cops say

Substitute teacher accused of dragging 9-year-old down hall is arrested, NC cops say