Teacher enters race for 98th District

Feb. 1—ASHLAND — Shawn Assar, a teacher at Oakview Elementary School, will run for the District 98 House seat.

Th 45-year-old Flatwoods native said his life experiences would help make him a good candidate.

"I know I don't have all the answers, but I'm sure I have experienced those issues Kentuckians have and I believe I'd be a good voice and a good representative. I'm all about advocating for working people and the middle class. I've been the working poor so I know what it's like," the Ashland resident said, noting stagnant wages and inflation combine to hold people back.

Assar graduated from Russell High School and earned his undergraduate degree in early education from Morehead State University. He earned a graduate degree in philosophy from Biola University, a private Christian university in southern California. He is a reading intervention teacher, helping students who struggle with reading.

As representative, he said he would advocate for teachers.

"Every teacher I've worked with goes in there and works their butt off, guides the children and loves on them," he said, adding the area doesn't offer competitive wages, despite a plan for increased wages through 2026.

He said investing in small business is another issue he's focused on.

"I love this area. My family owned a pizza restaurant — Amir's Pizza Parlor — for 30 years.," he said. "Due to factors, I don't know all of them, Dad lost the business, but I do realize one factor was major franchises coming in."

The area is well placed to attract industry, too, he said.

"We have railways, highways and the river, and we could bring a lot of industry back," Assar said. "I know, since 2021, companies have committed more than $12 billion to the public sector in Kentucky, so I ask, why not here?" He cited the lithium battery plant in Glendale, set to start production next year. It's expected to create nearly 11,000 jobs.

Unity is another key issue for Assar. He'd like to see a transparent and cooperative spirit return to politics.

"I'm a Democrat, but I'm all about working with Republicans, and I hope they're on board," he said. "We need debate and for our representatives to be real, not compromised. People have doubts that their vote even counts or that government functions."

He'd also like to see lowered prescription prices, tax cuts for solar energy use and better technology education in public school.

"If I win the primary, I promise I'll stay the candidate I'm known to be and be unbiased and only state facts and continue to endorse the Democratic platform," he said.

