Teacher fired, barred from Tolland school grounds after May arrest

Aug. 9—TOLLAND — A substitute teacher in the local elementary school system was fired and barred from school grounds following his arrest in May on charges of threatening, according to a memo acquired by the Journal Inquirer through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Suzanne Waterhouse, Human Resources Director for Tolland Public Schools, wrote the May 4 memo informing the teacher, Samuel Dolcelli, of his termination. It was dated three days after police chargeed Dolcelli, 19, of 18 Brookmoore Road with second-degree threatening, court records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit from state police Troop C, events happened this way:

On May 1, a woman told police Dolcelli had recently threatened to kill her. She said Dolcelli worked at a local preschool since September and had a history of threats, mood swings, and impulsiveness.

The woman said that a man told her Dolcelli made a comment about "shooting up a preschool." She said she approached the man prior to speaking with state police, but he told her he did not remember if Dolcelli actually made that comment or whether Dolcelli was joking if he had.

Police contacted the man, who told them he did not remember the comment but believes Dolcelli was joking if he made it.

The woman also told police that Dolcelli has "an obsession with researching school shooters" and has a history of mental health issues. Dolcelli has a particular fascination with the teens responsible for the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, which has led to him acquiring "extensive knowledge of how the events unfolded," she said. She further told police that he possessed close to 100 knives, 15 to 20 swords, a number of spears and air guns, and a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Police located Dolcelli at a Crystal Lake Road residence and conducted an interview, at which point Dolcelli denied making a threatening comment about a preschool but admitted to threatening the woman. Following a search, police found 20 knives and a hatchet inside his vehicle.

Court records show that Dolcelli was released from custody after posting $100,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Aug. 18.

