Teacher, football coach physically, verbally abused student with cerebral palsy, lawsuit alleges

A Beavercreek family is accusing a Greene County Career Center teacher, who is also the Xenia High School Football coach, of abusing their son.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spent the day speaking to the family's lawyer.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month names the board of education, the superintendent, and teacher Maurice Harden as defendants.

The student in the lawsuit is a 17-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy. His parents claim that he told them in December that he’d been victimized by violence in Harden’s classroom.

News Center 7 reached out to the school district and superintendent about the allegations. In a statement, they said that they learned of the claims in mid-December.

“When we learned for the first time of claims involving teacher Maurice Harden, we took the situation seriously and acted swiftly to thoroughly investigate what took place. We also immediately reported this matter to local law enforcement and children’s services. No criminal charges or investigations were pursued by either agency,” the statement read in part.



