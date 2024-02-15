Teacher formerly known as Rachel Dolezal loses job over OnlyFans account

The Arizona-based educator formerly known as Rachel Dolezal has been ousted from her position in a local school district due to content posted on her OnlyFans account.

Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, had been teaching at an elementary school in Arizona since August 2023, according to a report from News4 Tucson.

Related: OnlyFans owner pays himself $1.3m a day from UK-based adult content site

She was fired this week after her OnlyFans account was brought to the district’s attention, as its posts are “contrary to our district’s Use of Social Media by District Employees policy and our staff ethics policy”, said Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni and community relations. The account was linked in Diallo’s public Instagram profile.

“We only learned of Ms Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” she said, according to News4. “She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills school district.” The district did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Diallo is best known for controversy surrounding her racial identity, identifying as a Black woman for years and even heading the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) before her parents publicly revealed she is white in 2015.

After the controversy, Diallo lost her role teaching African studies at Eastern Washington University and launched an account on OnlyFans in 2021 after struggling to find work. She has made 600 posts in the years since and shared hundreds of paywalled adult videos and photos. Diallo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Diallo’s is not the first example of an educator being terminated or resigning due to OnlyFans content. In 2023, a Missouri teacher was suspended and later resigned after her account was discovered and shared on Facebook. Some have argued the presence of teachers on OnlyFans underscores the financial pressures those in education face, with the average school teacher making $66,745 per year and 40% of all education professionals earning less than $25,000 per year.

OnlyFans, a subscription-based adult content site, exploded in popularity during the pandemic, going from 1 million global creators in 2020 to 3 million in 2023. The average OnlyFans creator makes only $151 monthly, but some of the top accounts bring in as much as $5.4m per year.