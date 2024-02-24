Teacher found dead in northwest Indiana school

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher at a school in northwest Indiana was found dead on Friday morning after family members said he never showed up for pickup the evening before.

According to East Chicago police, 47-year-old Craig Jones, a Gary resident, was found dead at East Chicago Light House Charter School in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street, early Friday morning.

Police search for driver after man injured in hit-and-run crash in Portage Park

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Jones had contacted his family on Thursday to tell them that he was planning on working late at the school. He later called a family member around 10:30 p.m. to ask for a ride home.

Shortly after the call, authorities say the family member came to the school to pick Jones up, but he never came outside. The family member told police that they never received any other calls from Jones, so they left.

Man accused of robbing Northwest Side business facing felony charge

Officers say the teacher was later found by maintenance staff in a second-floor stairwell, just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force was called to the scene to investigate, but authorities say there is currently no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

The cause of the teacher’s death is currently unclear and an investigation continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.