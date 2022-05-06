Teacher gave middle schoolers weed vape pens and sent inappropriate photos, TX cops say

A former middle school teacher was arrested after being accused of sending students inappropriate photos and supplying them with vapes, Texas authorities said.

A report filed with Austin Police Department accuses former Dripping Springs Independent School District coach and teacher Kevin McLean of “inappropriate communication” with students, a news release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with Austin police to investigate the incident.

Officials learned the 30-year-old former middle school teacher sent children inappropriate photos through Snapchat, the news release said. McLean also gave the kids nicotine and weed vape pens, investigators said.

McLean was arrested May 5 and charged with four counts of sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, and three charges of distribution of a controlled substances to a minor.

KVUE reported that McLean was hired in August 2020 to teach and coach track and field.

“On April 27, DSISD placed Mr. McLean on leave and immediately removed his access to DSISD campuses and students related to alleged improper social media posts,” the school district said in a statement to the news outlet.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told parents to monitor children’s electronic devices in the release.

“Unfortunately, circumstances such as these occur as more and more people have access to the latest technology,” Cutler said in the release. “However, understanding the importance of safe use is paramount.”

Hays County is about 30 miles southwest of downtown Austin.

