Teacher groomed middle schoolers and sexually assaulted one at lunch, CA cops say

A 46-year-old middle school teacher was arrested after he was accused of molesting at least one student, California officials said.

Kareem Spann, of Burbank, was arrested May 30 after police received “multiple reports from students of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct” while he was employed at Louis Armstrong Middle School in Sherman Oaks, according the Los Angeles Police Department.

The former eighth grade teacher is accused of having “inappropriate communication” with a student in April, which led to grooming and inappropriate touching, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Spann is also accused of sexually assaulting a second student during lunch hour on school grounds, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the school on June 2 for comment and is awaiting a response.

Spann was employed at the school during the 2022-2023 school year, and police believe there could be more victims.

He was charged with lewd act upon a child under age 14 and child molesting, officials said. Spann pleaded not guilty June 1.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 818-374-5415.

Sherman Oaks is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

