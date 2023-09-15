Teacher and Hartsdale resident charged with child porn in federal court

A Hartsdale resident and former teacher in Manhattan was arrested Thursday and charged in federal court with receiving child pornography.

Kostas Fekkas, 34, was charged with receiving and possessing child porn, and another count for attempting to transfer obscene material.

He was before his arrest a physics teacher at a public charter school in Manhattan. It appeared that he previously worked at schools in the Bronx and Westchester, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York.

Fekkas introduced himself to an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl on the messaging app, Kik, in December last year, sharing with her that he was a 30-year-old high school physics teacher, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Using the username C.J.Justice on Kik, Fekkas sent her photos of himself as well as "a video of someone masturbating and several photographs of an erect penis, including one from inside a classroom," the release said. Fekkas also repeatedly asked her for photos, including of her body, described sex acts he wanted to do with her and told her he once had sex with a 10th grader and had been looking for another minor to have sex with since.

In March, law enforcement seized Fekkas' cell phone and executed a search warrant to view data on it, the release said. In an app designed to hide different kinds of files, they found a video of a young female touching herself and two naked photos of the same girl.

Law enforcement was able to identify the girl, who was 12, because of a bracelet she was wearing with her name on it that matched a Snapchat account with which Fekkas communicated.

The U.S. Attorney's office asks anyone with more information to call 1-866-DHS-2423.

