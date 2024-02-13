Teacher at high school in Lexington County charged with soliciting minor, SC officials say

A teacher at a high school in Lexington County was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, South Carolina officials said.

Timothy Garrison, 26, was arrested Feb. 9, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department told The State Tuesday.

Garrison is a math teacher at White Knoll High, according to the school’s website. The Lexington 1 school is on Platt Springs Road, not far from the intersection with South Lake Drive.

When asked about Garrison, a Lexington 1 spokesperson released a statement that said “the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, and district and school officials are cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

On Nov. 8, 2023, Garrison knowingly communicated with “a person who he reasonably believed to be under the age of 18, for the purpose of or with the intent of persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing the person to engage in sexual activity,” according to an arrest warrant.

Garrison used the the Bumble and Kik social media apps on the internet to communicate with a 14-year-old female, the arrest warrant shows. During the communication, Garrison discussed engaging in oral sex with the minor, according to the arrest warrant.

“We have no indication that the charges are connected to any Lexington 1 students,” the school district said. Information about when Garrison was placed on leave was not available.

There was no word how long Garrison has worked at White Knoll High, or if he has had any other prior jobs with Lexington 1.

If convicted on the felony charge, Garrison faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.