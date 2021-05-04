Teacher hit child with disabilities in the head three times during class, Utah cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A Utah school teacher has resigned from her position and faces charges after authorities say she hit a child with disabilities repeatedly on the head.

Cindy Bell, 57, a teacher at Silver Hills Elementary, was charged with “abuse or neglect of a disabled child” in 3rd District Court, which is a third-degree felony, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Police said a behavioral aide told them that Bell was “upset and annoyed” on Feb. 16 because “the kids were having a difficult time paying attention” and it was “the end of the day,” the publication reported, citing the charges.

Bell tripped over a 7-year-old child and another student started “mimicking” her and “falling on students,” according to the charges.

According to court documents, an aide tried to “help get the other student under control” but Bell said that she “would take care of it,” ABC4 reported.

Police said that a witness told them that she saw Bell hit a student, who was on his knees, three times on the back of the head, according to the station. The child cried and said, “you hit me, you hit me,” according to the documents.

The boy who Bell reportedly hit is “significantly disabled and has limited verbal capacity,” KSL said, citing the charges.

Bell was put on administrative leave and resigned April 5, according to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, the station reported.

Horsley said the boy wasn’t seriously injured and the “allegation was serious enough that we took appropriate steps to investigate,” according to the station.

