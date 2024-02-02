Teacher hospitalized after breaking up fight between students at McKeesport Area High School

A fight between students at McKeesport Area High School on Thursday put a teacher in the hospital.

The district solicitor said the disagreement started Wednesday, outside of school, between two groups of ninth-grade girls.

Some parents say they’re frustrated they weren’t told about the fight.

“My kids are in that building. I have two kids in that building,” one parent said. “There needs to be something that goes out to parents when something like that happens.”

The solicitor said the teacher suffered a shoulder injury while breaking up the fight.

The district is looking into disciplinary action.

