Former teacher at Huntersville school charged with felony sex acts with student

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former teacher at SouthLake Christian Academy turned himself in to authorities Friday after allegedly having an appropriate relationship with a student.

The Cornelius Police Department charged Tyler Dean Melton, 26, with felony sex acts with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

Parents at Charlotte charter school frustrated with school board after director’s termination

Dr. Matthew Kerlin, the Head of School at SouthLake Christain Academy, tells Queen City News Melton was employed from August 2021 until he resigned on April 29, 2023. This came less than 24 hours after the school placed him on leave and began an investigation into reports that he met with a high school student off campus.

The Cornelius Police Department began investigating Melton in August, shortly after the school received information in late July suggesting that an inappropriate relationship had occurred.

He turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Dec. 15 and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Obviously, we are deeply disappointed by these events. We take with utmost seriousness the well-being of our students. All employees go through an extensive vetting process and comprehensive background checks. We train our teachers on appropriate boundaries with students and expect them to uphold those standards on and off campus. We will continue to operate with the highest standards of integrity as a school. You can help us by providing any relevant information to me or a member of our staff, and by avoiding gossip that can be disruptive to our students and our educational environment. Dr. Kerlin said in a statement to SouthLake Christian Academy families on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.