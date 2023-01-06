Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a woman to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police in the city of Newport News said.

No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately known.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed that a teacher was injured and was being treated at a local hospital.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Steve Drew, the city's police chief, told reporters outside the school. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”

Police said there was no longer an active shooter and that they were beginning the process of reuniting parents with their children.

Drew declined to share details about the individual who was arrested. He also would not confirm whether the woman who was shot was a teacher.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Virginia elementary school shooting leaves teacher injured