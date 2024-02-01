Teacher isolates student at school and sexually assaults her, Arkansas cops say

A high school teacher was arrested after a female student reported that he had sexually assaulted her throughout the school year, Arkansas police said.

The student came forward on Jan. 27 and told police that Micah Whitfield, a 47-year-old teacher at Bentonville High School, sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit.

Attorney information for Whitfield was not listed. The student’s age was redacted in court documents.

In interviews with police, the student said Whitfield would text her asking to meet in areas of the school where no other students were present, the affidavit said. The affidavit said he sexually assaulted her several times.

She told police Whitfield said he loved her and wanted to be with her. When she brought up her age and that she was in high school, he said, “I will wait for you” and that he would follow her to college.

Whitfield also told the female student he wished she had a fake ID so they could go out together, according to the affidavit.

The student said the advances became more aggressive as they went on. The affidavit said she was scared of what he could do.

While the student was on vacation, Whitfield created a Snapchat account to communicate with her and asked her to send him pictures of herself. He did this after he was told not to have communication with her, according to the affidavit.

Whitfield was taken into custody on Jan. 31 after he told police he had over a half dozen sexual encounters with the student, according to the affidavit. His bond was set at $50,000.

Bentonville is over 200 miles northwest of Little Rock.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

