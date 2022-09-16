Teacher in Japan arrested for mixing bleach into school lunch

A teacher in Japan has been arrested on suspicion of mixing chlorine bleach into a school lunch at an elementary school.

Ayana Hanzawa, 24, was arrested on Friday by Saitama Prefectural Police’s Higashi Iruma Police Station on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

Hanzawa allegedly poured bleach into a container of curry served to students at the Mizutani Higashi Elementary School in Fujimi City. The incident reportedly occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. local time on Sept. 15.

A student who was in charge of serving the food noticed the odd odor of the container and reported it to the homeroom teacher. No children reportedly consumed the food.

Hanzawa reportedly confessed to the charges made against her during the investigation.

“I put bleach I had bought at a pharmacy. I was upset because I was not assigned as a homeroom teacher of a class I had been in charge of until March,” she was quoted as saying.

Similarly, an employee at a public school in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, was charged with fraudulent obstruction of business in June for mixing human feces into a side dish of the school lunch.

Featured Image via Eric Zhu

