Teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High under investigation for inappropriate behavior

A teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High is under investigation after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a student, the school district said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Tuesday told the Miami Herald that the teacher has been reassigned while the investigation into the allegations of “impropriety” continues. That means the teacher is no longer at the West Kendall school at 15900 SW 56th St., and is temporarily working elsewhere in the district, away from students.

The district did not provide the teacher’s name and declined to provide additional details, including the exact accusations.

Parents late last week received a robocall from the high school’s principal alerting them that on Oct. 22, “an alleged incident involving a sexual offense involving an employee” was reported to the school and that an investigation was now underway, according to WSVN, which first reported on the incident.

October has seen several South Florida educators in trouble with the law. Two pregnant teachers accused of rape were arrested just days apart earlier this month for separate cases. Another teacher was charged with sexually assaulting a student.

The Miami-Dade school district this month was also ordered to pay $6 million to a former student sexually abused by a different teacher years ago.

This article will be updated.