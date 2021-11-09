Teacher at John A. Ferguson Sr. High arrested, accused of sexual activity with a child

A social studies teacher from John A. Ferguson Senior High School accused of inappropriate behavior with a student was arrested on charges relating to engaging in a sexual act with a child.

Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested Aaron Hamid, 27, on Monday, about two weeks after he was reassigned from the West Kendall school at 15900 SW 56th St. and put under investigation over allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

He’s charged with three felony counts, including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Hamid has been employed by the district for four years and has had no prior disciplinary history, the school district said. The district said it plans to terminate his employment and will also prevent him from seeking future work with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities,” the school district said in a statement.

This article will be updated.