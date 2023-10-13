Teacher killed in knife attack at French school 'after suspect shouted Allahu Akhbar'
A teacher has reportedly died and several others have been injured following a knife attack at a school in northern France.
According to French media, the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack at City School Gambetta-Carnot in Arras.
BFMTV reported the suspect is about 20 years old and is a former pupil at the school. Pupils were said to have taken shelter to protect themselves.
French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police.”
This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.
