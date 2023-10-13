Teacher killed in knife attack at French school as terrorism investigation launched

An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched after a teacher was killed in a knife attack at a secondary school in France.

The attack took place at City School Gambetta-Carnot in the town of Arras in northern France on Friday at around 11am. Police have told the AFP news agency that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incident.

A language teacher was killed, while another teacher and the school’s security guard was injured, the latter seriously, police have said.

French anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation. A police official has told Reuters that nothing so far pointed to a potential link between the attack and the current sitaution in Israel.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said: “A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police.”

A former pupil of the school, aged in his 20s, has reportedly been arrested. French daily newspaper Le Parisien also said the brother of the suspect has been detained at a nearby school.

One pupil told outlet La Voix du Nord: “We were leaving class to go to the canteen when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him. He tried to calm him down and protect us.

“He told us to leave, but we didn’t really understand, so we ran and others went back upstairs.”

Pupils are said to still be confined to their classrooms, while other schools in the town have also been sealed off.

At 11.58am, local time, French police announced the situation was under control, confirming an arrest had been made.

President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Arras following the stabbing.

Political leaders have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness.

Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the country’s National Assembly, said: “Horror has just struck a high school in Arras. My thoughts are with the victim, the injured, their families. I give my full support to the entire teaching community and to the students. Thank you to the law enforcement and emergency services mobilized.”

Jean-Michel Blanquer, former minister for education, said: “The assassination of a professor strikes us down once again. Everything is connected. Our inflexibility in the face of the Islamist hydra is the only way. Any complicity, even intellectual, with terrorism is unbearable.”

This is a breaking news story - updates to come