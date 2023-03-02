Teacher kisses student in classroom and threatens expulsion if she tells, IN cops say

A former high school teacher kissed a 15-year-old student in his classroom and sent her naked photos, according to Indiana authorities.

Caleb Long, 25, was a teacher at Clay High School in South Bend, the South Bend Police Department said in court documents filed Wednesday, March 1. Long had a 15-year-old student and 16-year-old student in his class, police said.

Long sent the 15-year-old student “naked pictures of himself” between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1, prosecutors said in court documents. He also sent her multiple “sexually explicit” messages, police said in the affidavit.

Long did not have an attorney listed in court records.

When he was alone in his classroom with the 15-year-old student, he “shut and locked the door” then kissed the girl, police said. He “threatened to have her expelled if she told anyone,” officers said in the affidavit.

Long also messaged the 16-year-old student over TikTok and in text messages, saying he was “interested in her,” police said. The student told her parents about the exchange, the affidavit said.

Police also saw screenshots of messages from Long saying “I. Will. Go. To. Jail. You both have to realize that.” In another message, he offered “infinite hush money if it means I keep my job,” the affidavit said. He also said he would pass the 16-year-old student in his class without her “doing any school work,” police said.

The South Bend Community School Corporation said in a statement that on Dec. 7 it “received a report that Mr. Long had shared sexually explicit messages with a high school student. The district administration immediately placed Mr. Long on leave pending investigations.”

“Mr. Long has been notified of his termination,” the March 1 statement said. “The safety and well-being of our students are the foremost priorities of the South Bend Community School Corporation. Students, staff, and parents should report any concerns to our Quick Tip portal.”

Long is charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, child solicitation and child seduction, according to records from the St. Joseph Superior Court.

Story continues

Long was arrested and booked into St. Joseph County Jail on March 1, jail records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, March 2, the South Bend Tribune reported.

South Bend is about 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

Hidden cameras found in high school restroom, California police say. Teacher arrested

11-year-old girl hit by hockey stick during gym class, lawyer says. Teacher convicted

School guard asked ‘several students’ for nude photos, offered to pay, Oklahoma cops say