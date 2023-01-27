Teacher at Lake Stevens High School accused of sex crimes against minors

A teacher at Lake Stevens High School was arrested this week, accused of sex crimes against minors.

The 55-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to Lake Stevens police.

The arrest was the result of a long investigation by Lake Stevens detectives, who said the suspect is a Lake Stevens School District staff member and a leader of a local youth group that meets on Friday nights.

The staff directory on the high school’s website shows the man is a teacher.

He has yet to be charged with any crimes but is scheduled to be arraigned in Marysville on Tuesday.

Though the police department has not said how many victims may be involved in the accusations, detectives said there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Lake Stevens Police Department at 425-622-9369.