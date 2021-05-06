Teacher on leave at Alaska school for ‘insensitive’ George Floyd comments, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Lin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A high school teacher in Alaska has been put on administrative leave after a video showed her telling a class that George Floyd would still be alive if he had complied with police orders.

In a 15-minute YouTube video posted Apr. 29, a Lathrop High School teacher in Fairbanks is seen having a conversation with her class about black people being killed by police, including the death of Floyd, KUAC reported.

“I’m an old white lady and if the cops came up to me and said ma’am, put your hands behind your back, you’re going to jail…I’m putting my hands behind my back,” she said.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave for “racially insensitive comments” and the incident is being investigated by the district, Principal Carly Sween said Friday, according to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Sween said she and Assistant Principal Clarice Mingo met with the students to talk about the incident and “provide opportunities for them to reflect on the situation,” the newspaper reported.

The teacher has not been publicly named by the school but is referred to in the video as “Ms. Gardner.”

In the video, the teacher also spoke about avoiding problems with the police by dressing a certain way.

“Look at how you guys are dressed. You’re dressed nicely,” she said. “You don’t look like thugs. You don’t have your pants down around your knees.”

Later on in the video, a parent interrupted the class and said she disagreed “with the conversation in whole.”

“I feel like this is something that, you know like Ms. Gardner, I don’t feel like you’re really able to address with you being a white woman. You know I am a woman of color,” the parent said.

“That’s where you’re wrong,” the teacher responded.

“I am a woman of color who has lived in the south, who was born and raised in the South, who has experienced racism firsthand,” the parent said.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Floyd was arrested after being accused by a store employee of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Minneapolis grocery store.

Following Chauvin’s conviction, other teachers have been suspended or put on leave due to their comments on Floyd and policing.

Howard Zlotkin, a science teacher at William Dickinson High School in New Jersey, was suspended after calling Floyd a “criminal” and having Black students write a paper on “why Black lives matter,” CNN reported.

“The bottom line is, we make (Floyd) a f**king hero? He’s not a hero; he’s like a criminal,” Zlotkin said in the clip recorded by one of his students.

A Cypress College professor in California was also put on leave after challenging a student who called police “heroes,” KTLA5 reported.

In the video posted on YouTube, Braden Ellis said during a presentation: “I think cops are heroes and they have to have a difficult job. But we have to have …”

“All of them?” the teacher responded.

“I’d say a good majority of them,” Ellis said, adding that there are “bad people in every business.”

“A lot of police officers have committed an atrocious crime and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted of any of it,” she said.

‘You’ll never be white.’ Woman harasses Latino deputy in California traffic stop video

Teacher hit child with disabilities in the head three times during class, Utah cops say

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to fresh 13-month low

    Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery gains steam amid an economic boom, which is being fueled by a rapidly improving public health situation and massive government financial assistance. Labor market strength was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing U.S.-based employers in April announced the fewest job cuts in nearly 21 years. But the labor market is not out of the woods yet, with about 16.2 million people still on unemployment benefits.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • New Jersey teacher suspended after calling George Floyd a 'criminal' during profanity-filled rant

    The teacher at William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City was suspended for what the district called "unbecoming behavior."

  • ‘Fanny: The Right to Rock’ Review: Honoring Forgotten Female Rockers of the Early 1970s

    Fanny should have entered the history books immediately. They were, as longtime supporter Bonnie Raitt puts it, “the first all-woman rock band that could really play, and really get some credibility in the musician community.” They also released several major-label albums, toured extensively and were a principally Filipina American act in the primarily white-male landscape […]

  • US hits new record for transgender killings. Puerto Rico is the epicenter of the violence.

    Puerto Rico has the highest transgender murder rate in the nation as the U.S. is grappling with record trans violence and new debates on LGBTQ rights.

  • The Easiest Method for Mincing Garlic

    Bookmark this easy method for mincing garlic.

  • This sangrita goes with tequila like milk goes with cookies

    It's a sipper! The post This sangrita goes with tequila like milk goes with cookies appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Tone deaf nonsense.’ KY State Police face backlash for post on gender, race.

    Kentucky State Police have been slammed for posting a photo to Facebook Tuesday that says “our color is gray” and “our gender is trooper,” as many have criticized those statements for being offensive to minorities and transgender people.

  • New Jersey teacher goes the extra mile to reach students during pandemic

    When teacher Joicki Floyd’s high school transitioned to remote learning, some students stopped showing up to class — some lacked WiFi and others didn’t want their classmates to see their homes. Now Floyd does everything she can to find and inspire those students.

  • UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday" than with a $5 donation. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote on their website, saying currently 80% of the 1 billion COVID shots so far administered had been in wealthier countries.

  • Police crisis won't be solved with convictions alone. Eradicate the thin blue line.

    We cannot prosecute our way out of a policing system devised to protect the wealthy and maintain white supremacy. We need a full transformation.

  • Ex-leader of neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division sentenced to over 3 years for "swatting" attacks

    A former leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division group was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Tuesday for his role in "swatting" attacks against "at least" 134 targets — including journalists, a historically Black church and a former Cabinet member.Why it matters: John Cameron Denton, 27, of Montgomery, Texas, was involved in the swatting, calling emergency services to make bogus bomb reports and false reports of other acts of violence, from October 2018 to February 2019.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAWD calls for "acts of random violence in hopes of starting a race war" and has been connected with several killings since it was founded in 2015, according to the Washington Post.Per a statement from Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Denton's conduct in the swatting caused "irreversible trauma to the victims of these hate-based crimes."Details: The group "terrorized communities" across the U.S., swatting a "then-sitting U.S. Cabinet official living in northern Virginia;" the Old Dominion University; the Alfred Street Baptist Church, a historically Black church in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; an Islamic Center in Arlington, Texas; ProPublica's New York City office and the home of a ProPublica journalist, according to the statement.Members of the group called emergency dispatchers with "false claims of pipe bombs, hostage takings, or other violent activity occurring at the targeted locations" across the U.S., the Justice Department said.Denton's lawyers argued at his sentencing in federal court in Alexandria that his actions shouldn't be considered a hate crime despite many targets being "chosen based on racial animus," AP notes.They said the only target Denton picked was a ProPublica journalist who reported on his being an Atomwaffen Division leader and claimed he was "becoming disillusioned with Atomwaffen Division ideology" when he was arrested, both claims the prosecution rejected. What they're saying: "The fear and anxiety you created in all these victims . . . will remain in their memory for far too long. All for you and this group to get your jollies off? It’s incomprehensible," U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady said at Denton's sentencing, per the WashPost. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The head coach of this year's March Madness dark horse says too many people assume her husband leads the team

    Adia Barnes has enjoyed unprecedented success as the Arizona Wildcats' head coach. But she says many people assume her husband is in charge.

  • Watch the Dramatic Trailer for Shailene Woodley and Joe Alwyn's The Last Letter from Your Lover

    Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn are set to star in The Last Letter from Your Lover, Netflix's upcoming romantic drama about a forbidden affair and the love letters left behind.

  • Samantha Bee wants Republicans to ‘mind their own f***ing business’ concerning trans athletes

    On Wednesday’s “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the host slammed Republican legislatures for trying to pass several state bills which would ban transgender student athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identities. “Conservatives are staging a coordinated attack on transkids by making up a problem that absolutely doesn't exist,” Bee said. “They falsely claim transwomen automatically have more testosterone and therefore more muscle mass than cis women. But studies don't show a consistent relationship between testosterone and athletic performance.” Bee was also mad that a trans athlete ban bill was introduced by conservatives on a federal level, spearheaded by U.S. senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee. She said, “At the end of the day, Republicans need to stop policing other people's bodies, mind their own f***ing business and let trans people live their lives.”

  • Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    The Texas Democratic leader who called Senator Tim Scott an “oreo” has resigned in response to mounting pressure from state officials on both sides of the aisle. “I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday. “As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” O’Connor said. After Scott delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress, O’Connor labeled the senator an “Oreo”, referring to a black individual who is perceived as displaying characteristics of a white person. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” the Texas Democrat commented. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other political officials slammed O’Connor’s words on social media. “This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “@texasdemocrats censure him.” This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him.https://t.co/wJLTqaHlLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021 O’Connor’s derogatory comments come after the racial slur, “Uncle Tim,” trended on Twitter after Scott’s speech last week. Twitter blocked the phrase from appearing in the platform’s trending section to prevent it from going viral, but existing tweets containing the language were not removed. In his response address, Scott said, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” and he spoke in defense of Georgia’s election integrity law, which has been panned by liberals as disenfranchising black voters.” The South Carolina senator remarked that he had “experienced the pain of discrimination”. He added, “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals,” Scott remarked.

  • We just got our first evidence that Moderna's coronavirus booster shot works to fight variants

    Trial volunteers who got a third dose of Moderna's vaccine saw significant jumps in levels of antibodies that neutralize spreading variants.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."