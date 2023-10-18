Teacher at Los Angeles Unified arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

A teacher at Los Angeles Unified School District school was arrested by a special task force as part of an investigation into alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

The teacher, who was not named, was arrested in Claremont Wednesday morning.

He’s been identified only as a 60-year-old man who is a current teacher at LAUSD.

He was arrested by members of the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the production, possession and distribution of pornography in the region.

Police officials said a search warrant was served at a home in Redlands in San Bernardino County, which later led them to Claremont, which is in L.A. County.

During the arrest, several electronic devices were discovered and seized as evidence.

He was taken into custody “just before dawn” on Wednesday, and is expected to face felony charges related to the investigation.

We have reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District for comment and are waiting to hear back.

