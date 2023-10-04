Teacher ‘lost it’ and hit crying third grader in head with chair, Louisiana cops say

A 9-year-old Louisiana girl was left bloodied after she was hit with a chair at school, deputies say. Now, her teacher has been charged.

Lexes Boyde was arrested Sept. 29 following the classroom incident at Columbia Elementary School, according to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The third-grade educator told deputies she “lost it” and hurled the chair in frustration.

School board personnel reported the incident to authorities on Friday, per an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. Responding deputies spoke with the principal and fellow faculty who said the teacher threw a chair at a student, hitting her in the head.

In her interview with authorities, Boyde said she was in the middle of teaching when the girl started crying and asking to go to the office, the affidavit says.

The educator said she felt the girl was trying to avoid doing her school work. That’s when Boyd slammed her hand on the desk where she and the student were seated and picked up a chair, she told deputies.

In flipping the chair back down, she struck the child on the top of the head.

Deputies said there is video and audio of the incident, which happened in front of 15 other students. In the recording, the girl is bleeding and asks her teacher why she hit her.

“Sorry, I lost it,” Boyde replied, according to the affidavit.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies didn’t give an update on her condition.

Boyde was charged with causing injury to a child, authorities said. No bond was set and she was released on her own recognizance.

It’s not clear if she still works at the school.

McClatchy News reached out to the Caldwell Parish School District for comment Wednesday, Oct. 4, and was awaiting a response.

Columbia is about 160 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

