Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school

A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police.

The fight happened at the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.

Officials said the teacher, who has not been identified, was trying to break up a fight when she and another student were assaulted.

Both the teacher and the student were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Boston Police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

