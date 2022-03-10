Teacher, middle schooler seen hurling chairs during fight. Texas police investigating

Police in Texas are investigating a fight involving middle school students and their substitute teacher, which was caught on video.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 9, at DeSoto West Middle School outside Dallas. Videos that have been widely circulated on social media show a teacher and a student toss multiple chairs at each other during the altercation.

Many students were out of their seats and filmed the altercation as it escalated inside the classroom. One video shows the student hurl the chair toward the teacher’s face, prompting the substitute to throw two chairs in retaliation.

The teacher then goes to his desk and wipes blood off his face, the video shows.

A representative for DeSoto Independent School District confirmed to WFAA that the teacher was attacked first. He was treated for his injuries at the school by paramedics, WFAA reported.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed to McClatchy News the teacher was a substitute at the school.

“The district makes clear that it does not condone or tolerate the behavior that took place in the incident and that all parties will be held accountable to the full extent of the district’s ability to address the matter,” the school district said late Wednesday.

DeSoto Police said Wednesday it was aware of the videos, and “all sides of the incident” are being investigated. As of Thursday, March 10, police have not announced any charges or disciplinary actions stemming from the fight.

The school district said it will “more consistently enforce student discipline guidelines,” adding that it will work with police to prevent any further incidents.

“The actions of those featured in the video are not reflective of the larger body of students and staff of DeSoto ISD,” the district said. “It is important to note that unauthorized filming within the school setting and the posting of such content online are violations of the DeSoto ISD Student Code of Conduct which could result in disciplinary action in accordance with district guidelines.”

