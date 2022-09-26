Teacher has been missing for days, Texas district says. Her car was found out of state

Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High School in Alvin, Texas, is missing after last been being heard from on Thursday, Sept. 22, according to her school district.

The 48-year-old woman teaches reading and language arts at the school about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

“Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the school district said.

After going missing, her car was found in New Orleans, her husband told KHOU, but she was nowhere to be found. New Orleans is more than 350 miles east of Alvin.

It’s unclear why she may have been in New Orleans.

Reynolds is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and has a thin build. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Her students are worried about her and want her back safe in the classroom,” a parent of one of Reynolds’ students said in a Facebook post.

The school district said the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.