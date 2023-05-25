Teacher at a Modesto high school arrested on suspicion of molesting a minor

A teacher at Enochs High School has been arrested on suspicion of annoying or molesting a victim under the age of 18 and touching a person intimately, against the person’s will, for sexual arousal, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police were notified of the alleged crimes on May 22 and officers took a report, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear told The Bee on Thursday. Officers went to the campus to locate the teacher, Bryan Rogers, but he was not there, Bear said. An arrest warrant was issued and Rogers turned himself in Wednesday, she said.

Although the charges are misdemeanors, Bear said, Rogers was booked into jail. The booking log for the Public Safety Center did not show him in custody Thursday afternoon.

Bear said the allegations against Rogers are from one person. She said the Police Department is not aware of or “actively seeking” any other victims, but the school “is putting out the word” of the arrest to students’ families.

Rogers has been employed by Modesto City Schools since the 2001-02 school year and has worked as a classroom teacher at Enochs since 2012, school district public information officer Linda Mumma Solorio wrote in an email to The Bee.

Prior to Enochs, Rogers worked at Modesto High, Mark Twain Junior High, Johansen High, the Modesto Virtual Academy and one year at Beyer High, she wrote.

He now is on administrative leave “and does not have access to school property,” her email said.

Rogers is 54 and a Denair resident, Bear said. Because the case involves a juvenile, police are not saying more about the accusations.

In her email, Mumma Solorio said, “This is a confidential matter that’s part of an ongoing investigation, therefore Modesto City Schools cannot comment further. ... (H)owever, we can share the District’s procedures for responding to alleged employee misconduct. It includes conducting a comprehensive investigation, a factual determination, corrective action, reporting misconduct to other agencies as legally required, and affording each employee legally required due process.”