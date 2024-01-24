Teacher of the Month: Jaggard Williams

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FOX4 starts off this new year of Teacher of the Month features by honoring a teacher who’s only been in the classroom for a few years. He started out as a substitute and loved it so much he stayed.

Jaggard Williams, or “Mr. J” as the kids at Pioneer Ridge Middle School call him, says he got into teaching as an accident. He first wanted to become a teacher, but then wanted to be a performer. He reversed course after he got a taste of that first dream.

“Then I got asked to substitute one year in Independence about two years ago, and I just ended up staying,” Williams told FOX4.

Teaching at Pioneer Ridge serves as a homecoming for Williams after he attended middle school there.

“I have a degree in theater, and it all just kind of worked out where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m already certified to teach it.’ And I’m currently getting my master’s in teaching, so my background is in theater, but I specialize now in education,” he explained.

He teaches the way he enjoyed learning – from favorite teachers like Jamie Young – now the theater teacher at Van Horn High School.

“So, at the middle school level I love to give them control, let them make decisions. I have assistant directors, I have classroom helpers, everything, so it is all about giving them freedom and allowing them to take control of their own learning,” Williams said.

He says his students get excited and more involved when they get to make more decisions. It’s increased the number of students joining the speech and debate team and working on the school musical.

“I teach acting and debate, competitive drama, multimedia technology, and then in the fall I teach a stage craft class, which is where I actually teach 12 and 13-year-olds how to use power tools and saws, and it is quite scary! But they love to do it,” he said.

It’s a lot of work, and it can sometimes feel exhausting, but the enthusiasm and progress he sees in the kids make it worth it. He sets the tone for all his classes in the same way.

“I have five commandments that we go over at the beginning of every semester. One of them is put in the work. You’ll get out what you put in. One of the other important ones is just have an open mind,” he said.

“If you tried and hate it, that’s fine, but if you try it and love it, then it’s worth it in the end.”

They work to build good work ethic and team spirit.

“One (commandment) is come prepared every day with your materials, because they are forgetting everything; they’re middle schoolers. One is never use any unkind words toward yourself or others,” he added.

That helps his students counter negativity they may have themselves, and that social media can reinforce.

“You have to believe in yourself first and then someone else will, too,” Williams said.

He’s teaching the ideas someone else planted in his life when he was a student in this district, hoping that confidence and kindness take root, and go with his students as they grow.

“At the end of the day that’s just what I try to give my students, and I hope that they remember me in 15 years and that they’ll come back in and thank me for doing the same things for them,” he said.

Mr. J won $750 in gift cards as our January Teacher of the Month.

