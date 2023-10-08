Teacher of the Month: Kim Solosky, Hoover High

NAME – Kim Solosky

SCHOOL – Hoover High School

RESIDENCE – North Canton

HIGH SCHOOL ALMA MATER – Carrollton High School

COLLEGE – Baldwin-Wallace College, University of Akron, Universidad de Valladolid, UCF

FAMILY – The best! I am blessed to have three children, ages 13, 9 and 5; a wonderful husband; two fur babies; sisters and sisters-in-love and brothers and brothers-in-love; the best mom and mom-in-law; as well as some other amazing friends and family who round out our tribe.

WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH – Spanish to grades nine to 12.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – Serving people and having the opportunity to get to know the students, to learn from them, laugh with them, and to watch them reach for their goals. Also, having the opportunity to work and collaborate with some of the most amazing colleagues/friends who support and lift you up both professionally and personally.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB? – Not always being able to help, not having enough time, ever.

WHAT SECRET TO SUCCESS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH STUDENTS? – Stay humble, and don’t be afraid to fail. So many of the lessons we learn, and the achievements we obtain come from failing. Find the beauty in it, and try again. Failing has never defined anyone, but what people learn through failure has set them apart.

IS TEACHING KIDS THE SAME TODAY AS WHEN YOU FIRST STARTED? – Definitely no. Our world is forever evolving. We’ve gone from dated textbooks with limited information to the limitless world wide web. Students are able to see the world while sitting in a classroom. I think teachers have had to evolve from teaching subjects to using subjects to teach students how to learn as we are teaching students for jobs that don’t yet exist.

YOUR STUDENTS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU … worked at Walt Disney World.

WHAT IS YOUR HIDDEN TALENT? – If I told you, it wouldn’t be hidden. But I do love making balloon arches.

IF YOU WEREN’T A TEACHER, YOU’D BE … – No idea. There are so many fun (and important) things out there to do, but I may just pick teaching all over again.

AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO RELAX? – Usually at a softball or football game watching my kiddos do their thing, working in my gardens, or hanging out with friends and family

Other nominees

Alliance

April Winland, music at Alliance Early Learning School − April joined the AELS team this year and has completely renovated our music program! Her enthusiasm and team spirit are contagious, and we can't wait to see the wonderful things she will do with our youngest learners!

Adam Filo, government at Alliance High School − Adam is in his first year at Alliance High School and is all in as an Aviator! He shows up at sporting events, has taken on being a class advisor and an assistant coach for cross country all while planning and delivering engaging lessons during the day.

Canton Central Catholic

Dana Perretta, math − Mrs. Dana Perretta has been a Crusader for decades, she is an ‘89 Central graduate and has been teaching math for decades at CCHS. Mrs. Perretta’s math courses, along with the math department in general, are noted for thoroughly preparing students for collegiate math classes and help Crusaders to hold some of the best test scores in the county. In addition to serving as math department chair, she is a student council and ski club advisor. More importantly, she is a compassionate and in-touch instructor who picks up on which students need a little extra attention or who might need a break because she gets to know her students personally.

Canton City

Laurie Jackson, intervention specialist, Worley − Laurie has been an enormous help to all of our Worley students, not just students assigned to her. If she sees a need, she jumps in to help and is very supportive and willing to rearrange her schedule around anything that pops up!

Matthew Burkhart, math, Choices High School − Matt is a mastermind early adopter and organizer who stays out of the limelight but supports staff and students alike in ways that he may not even realize. He is willing to help a colleague or student for the third or fifth time on the same thing without complaining and does so with a smile and a "let me know if you need more help."

Canton Local

Mike Randulic, seventh grade social studies − Mr. Randulic is a quiet yet compassionate role model for our students. He has a calm and caring demeanor.

Fairless Local

Betsy Hisrich, seventh grade science − Betsy provides varied and unique learning opportunities for her students to help them apply what they have learned in the classroom. She secures funds, organizes on and off campus experiences and develops relationships with area organizations that provide staff who work alongside students to impart their field knowledge.

Jackson Local

Shannon Noble, fourth/fifth grade English Language Arts − Shannon is an extremely caring and compassionate educator. She is always looking out for the best interest of all of her students and truly believes in teaching her kids to be good people and to treat others kindly. Shannon works on goal setting and inspiring her students to always do their best. She is willing and eager to learn new strategies and she is reflective in her practice. Shannon supports new teachers, and she leads by example in our building. Lake Cable is thankful for all she does!

Lake Center Christian School

Janet Eddins, music − Mrs. Eddins has a love for music, teaching, and students. Over her career, she has impacted countless lives, never wanting the credit for her efforts. She is kind, consistent, and strives for excellence from herself and her students.

Sean Miller, Life Sciences − In our life science department, Mr. Miller leads his students in learning activities that go far beyond rote memorization but instead focus on thinking critically about our society and world. Mr. Miller develops intentional relationships with students in and out of the classroom. His impact on students doesn't end there though. As one of the teacher leaders of our Senior High Student Council, he empowers our student leaders to impact our school culture and community in powerful ways.

Lake Local

Jody McCulley, science − Jody McCulley fulfills a number of needs at Lake Middle High School while teaching and co-teaching science classes to students in grades 7 through 9. Mrs. McCulley is a trusted resource and mentor for students who typically find school to be challenging and who might underestimate what they are able to achieve. She is a professional whose efforts and influence quietly impact the growth and achievements of those who are fortunate to be with her each day, and she is a valuable and reliable colleague who performs her duties in an extraordinary manner.

Marlington Local

Angie Hattery, sixth grade science − Angie is a sixth-grade science teacher and a strong leader in the building. In addition to being an excellent teacher, she is a member of our Building Leadership Team, and she assists other teachers with everything from content and learning styles to classroom management techniques. We are lucky to have Mrs. Hattery at the middle school!

Shirley Hall, fourth/fifth grade − Shirley has been a Marlington employee for 30 years and works hard to address the needs of all her students. Shirley is constantly using the most up-to-date technology with her classroom and creates engaging lessons that her students enjoy. Shirley also started and maintains a community garden at Washington. Her students do all the cleaning, planting, and tending and it ties into her curriculum. Shirley is also a leader among the staff. She attends county science teacher meetings and shares information with the rest of the staff. She does a wonderful job in the classroom, and we are glad she is a member of the Washington family!

Massillon

Dan Bickel, school counselor at Gorrell Elementary − Dan has been the school counselor at Gorrell for the last two years. Dan goes above and beyond to create safe and positive relationships with families and students. This past week, Dan helped a student dig through bags of garbage looking for a pair of glasses that a student accidentally threw away at lunch. Dan helps families at holidays and at times when families need extra support throughout the year. Gorrell Elementary is lucky to have Dan Bickel!

Matthew Samaco, eighth-grade intervention specialist at Massillon Junior High School − MJHS would like to nominate Matthew Samaco for our Teacher of the Month for October. Mr. Samaco takes the initiative to build relationships with our students, especially students with behavioral needs. He has a natural ability to relate and help with de-escalation. He even reaches out to students in other grades to mentor. He is such an asset to our school, and we are so blessed to have him.

North Canton

Emily Lentz, kindergarten − Ms. Lentz has become a grade level leader for the kindergarten team and earned the trust of her peers through her dedication to our students. She has helped guide our team through new processes while combining our schools and staff into one team.

Kimberly Solosky, high school Spanish − Kimberly Solosky, is a Hoover High School Spanish teacher, head volleyball coach, and Link Crew coordinator. Her passion, enthusiasm, and energy for teaching and coaching is contagious. Her excellent organizing skills with Link Crew foster a positive connection between students, staff and the Hoover High School culture. In her classroom and on the volleyball court, she promotes teamwork, personal responsibility, and perseverance. Mrs. Solosky is a favorite among her students, who say, “she’s a fun teacher who is always upbeat and smiling!” She has been a vital member of the Hoover High School faculty for nine years.

Northwest Local

Alexis Ropchock, sixth grade Language Arts − Alexis Ropchock is a reliable and dedicated teacher who works hard to build a fun, creative and energetic learning environment. Students in Miss Ropchock’s class regularly have the chance to collaborate with classmates, share their thoughts aloud with the class, and interact with content in new and exciting ways. Alexis takes great care to make students feel welcomed, loved and cared for. She regularly rewards positive behaviors, celebrates achievements, and skillfully teaches students to view mistakes as part of the learning process. A Northwest grad herself, she is passionate about helping Northwest students grow. Thanks to Miss Ropchock for bringing smiles, and high levels of learning to Northwest Middle School every day!

Perry Local

Paula Ledoux, sixth-grade math/science − Paula is a wonderful teacher and an outstanding professional. Her lessons and teaching methods are extremely student centered and her student engagement levels are as high as you will find in any classroom. Paula also oversees the district's new teacher mentor program. She is always giving advice and guidance to our new teachers and guiding them into a successful career. Her love for education is refreshing to see!

Keith Brown, Career Tech, media − Keith is a very active teacher in the Perry community. He teaches media courses at Perry High School and his interactive projects are some of the best you'll see. Keith also runs the district webpage, social media accounts, YouTube channel, and our live streaming for athletic events. Keith is extremely connected to our student body, and he is the Jungle Advisor, a student group that plans activities to support our many wonderful student athletes at their contests.

Plain Local

Christine Simon, grade five math and science − Mrs. Simon is a teacher leader who supports new staff in the building while also embracing the philosophy of being a lifelong learner herself. She actively participates in two content PLCs to support the success of her students and collaborate with colleagues. She starts every day with a smile and encourages a culture of friendships within her school community.

Scott Laughman, grade seven science − Scott Laughman is a team player who goes above and beyond to help his students and colleagues achieve success. He builds great relationships and engages his students in fun, collaborative learning where every student is valued.

Sandy Valley Local

Chad Roush, sixth grade Language Arts − Mr. Chad Roush makes getting to know his students a priority! He is in sync with what their interests are, and his students are always excited to learn in his class! From his creative and amazing lessons to his ability to connect with students, SVMS is lucky to have Mr. Roush!

Stark County Catholic Elementaries

Ann Weakland, St. Mary's (Massillon), Language Arts grades five to eight − Mrs. Weakland works tirelessly each and every day to support her students and colleagues. Mrs. Weakland exemplifies what it means to be an educator. Whether it's coming in early, staying late, skipping her lunch to tutor a student or help a colleague, there is nothing she won't do to ensure every student and adult at her school is successful.

Tuslaw

Jodi Ruehling, librarian, Tuslaw Middle School − Mrs. Ruehling goes above and beyond to support our students and staff. She helps to build student confidence and instill in them a love for reading. She works with our staff and students to promote more reading, identify resources, and to access enrichment materials. Her friendly smile and positive rapport with students and staff make her a valued part of Team Tuslaw.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Teacher of the Month: Kim Solosky, Hoover High