Teacher of the Month: Nominate Here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has teamed up with Volkswagen of Lee’s Summit to recognize the hard work of teacher/educators making an impact in the Kansas City area. If you know of a changemaker in the classroom, nominate them below! One teacher will be selected each month to be awarded a $750 Visa Gift Card! Accepting Nomination from December 15, 2022 to December 23, 2024 nominees submitted from June – August will be chosen and recognized in September

