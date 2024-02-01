Teacher with ‘passion for education’ among two killed in head-on crash, officials say

A Mississippi community is mourning a beloved chemistry teacher killed in a car crash.

Susan Copeland, 59, of Hattiesburg died Wednesday, Jan. 31, when she and another driver collided head-on on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man from Lumberton, also died, troopers said.

Authorities said they’re still investigating what caused the deadly crash.

A message posted on the Lumberton Schools Facebook page Jan. 31 read: “The Lumberton School family is hurting tonight. Please say a prayer for our students, staff, and community.”

Copeland taught advanced placement chemistry and biology at Lumberton High School, according to its website.

Lamar County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton described her as a “dedicated teacher” who made a notable impact on everyone she knew.

“Her passion for education and commitment to the development of our students truly left an indelible mark,” Hampton told McClatchy News in a statement.

A candlelight prayer vigil honoring Copeland will take place Friday, Feb. 2, according to a post on the high school’s Facebook page.

“As we come to terms with this unexpected loss, our focus is on supporting one another and providing support to those who are affected,” Hampton said. “Grief counselors have been made available to offer assistance to students, faculty, and staff who may be grappling with the profound sadness brought about by this tragedy.”

Lumberton is about 115 miles southeast of downtown Jackson.

