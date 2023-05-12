Teacher points gun at wife after she didn’t invite him to Olive Garden, Florida cops say

A high school teacher pointed a gun at his wife after he showed up drunk to his daughter’s track meet and wasn’t invited to dinner at Olive Garden, according to Florida police.

The man, who is listed as a social studies teacher at a Pensacola high school , went to his daughter’s track meet drunk on May 4, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

His wife, angry that he was drunk at a school function, told him she wouldn’t allow him to join the family for dinner at an Olive Garden, the report says.

Later, the teacher showed up at the restaurant “belligerent and drunk,” the report says.

That night, his wife and their two kids were all sleeping in the same room at their home when the wife woke up to see her husband pointing a gun at her, according to the report.

She told deputies later that the following day a neighbor took possession of her husband’s guns, the report says.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest on May 9, according to the report.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. He was given no bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim, according to the report. He did not appear in an Escambia County inmate search.

A spokesman for the Escambia County Public School District said in a statement that the teacher had been suspended.

“(Escambia County Public Schools) will continue to cooperate with our local law enforcement partners,” the statement says.

Pensacola is about 200 miles west of Tallahassee.

Dad wins custody of kids, then ex’s boyfriend kills him moments after, VA family says

Woman found dead after missing family trip in 2013. Arrest now made, NJ officials say

African gray parrot is shot dead as couple argues inside house, Florida cops say