Teacher at Pope John HS arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with student

A Sussex County teacher was charged with third-degree child endangerment for alleged inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student over a five-month span, authorities said.

Sara Terpak, 25, was arrested by Sparta police Sunday and accused of engaging in "inappropriate physical and electronic communication" with the student while she was a teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, according to the affidavit of probable cause provided by the county prosecutor's office.

The correspondence began in June and continued until earlier this month, according to the affidavit. Police obtained evidence through surveillance cameras at the school and by searching the student's cellphone.

The Catholic Academy of Sussex County, the district that includes Pope John, announced in a letter to the community Tuesday that Terpak has been fired from her school position as a result of the charges. She had been suspended since the Academy learned of the allegations two weeks ago, the letter stated.

Academy President Walter E. Jenkins said in the letter that he has met with the parents of the student, and the student "has been provided with considerable support."

"I am grateful for the courage of those who will speak up for the protection of the vulnerable," Jenkins said. "Safety is my greatest concern and most important responsibility. I wound encourage our families to speak with their children about this matter, and every matter related to keeping them safe."

Terpak's first appearance in the Sussex County Courthouse is scheduled for Dec. 13.

The arrest comes a little over a year after a Pope John teacher was accused of having hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including those he allegedly took of students in his classroom and at a school dance.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sparta NJ private school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct