Teacher pulled hair of special needs student ‘to gain compliance,’ Florida cops say

A Florida elementary school teacher is accused of using hair pulling as a form of discipline on one of her students with disabilities, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect works with the Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program at Wildwood Elementary School, about 50 miles northwest of Orlando. The “physical abuse” investigation began May 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Allegations against (the teacher) stated (she) would pull the hair and ears of a special needs child to gain compliance, knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, interviewed witnesses, and concluded the defendant engaged in physical force to gain compliance from a special needs child in her class when the victim acted out.”

The 55-year-old teacher, who lives in Bushnell, was arrested May 11 and charged with cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony, officials said. She was released the same day on a $2,000 bond, records show.

Details of the student’s age and grade level were not released.

The suspect has been teaching since 1991, and works with special needs students and the “general education” population, according to the district.

Wildwood Elementary has 827 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 5, Greatschools.org reports.

The Exceptional Student Education program covers students with a wide range of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, “emotional/behavioral disability” and speech and hearing impairments, according to the Sumter County School District.

