A teacher quit her job after her OnlyFans was discovered — and says she makes more from adult content anyway

A Missouri high school teacher was suspended after her bosses learned about her OnlyFans account.

She then resigned, and said she had no regrets.

She is still making adult content, and says it makes her far more than a teacher salary.

A teacher was suspended from her job after her school found out about her OnlyFans account — and decided to resign.

She later said that she wouldn't be losing out because OnlyFans made her so much more money than her paycheck for teaching.

Brianna Coppage, 28, was placed on leave from St Clair High School in St Clair, Missouri, after her account was discovered in September, the AP reported.

"It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered," Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the time. "Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming."

Teachers having private OnlyFans accounts to make money on the side have been a popular topic of discussion lately.

One spoke with Insider earlier this year about being fired when her adult content was unearthed — and said she then made her entire annual teaching salary in just six months.

Another teacher lost her job in February after being outed by controversial right wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

The accounts are usually anonymous. Critics say that teachers shouldn't be making money from sexual content while working with young children; while others say they should be free to use their spare time how they want.

The school district's superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on October 10 that Coppage had tendered her resignation, and it was "voluntary."

He said the school tried to keep Coppage's identity hidden while it was investigating, though some people figured it out anyway.

"We were deeply disappointed that this negative attention was brought to our community, but we were also limited to how we could respond," he said.

Coppage, however, has no regrets. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was earning $8,000 to $10,000 a month from OnlyFans content

That compared to $3,500 a month ($42,000 a year) from her teacher's salary.

She also told The Messenger in an interview she truly thought the children she was teaching would never find her OnlyFans account.

She said it was hard to think she would likely never return to teaching, but said she was now "ready for peace" and did not want her former school "to continue getting hate."

Coppage said she started her OnlyFans to help pay off her student loans from her bachelor's and master's degrees.

Coppage's account is still active under the name brooklinlovexxx, where her description says: "Yes… I'm THAT teacher."

