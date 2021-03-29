Teacher’s racist rant after Zoom call with Black family in California sparks outrage

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A mother has filed a legal claim against a California school district after she said a teacher went on a racist rant against her son during a Zoom call.

Katura Stokes, who is Black, filed a damage claim on Thursday against the Palmdale School District, saying a white teacher went on a rant against her 12-year-old son, who is a student at Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy, The Orange County Register reported.

“The horrible comments the teacher made in the video are truly heartbreaking for a mother to hear and for her young son to hear,” said John Taylor, Stokes’ attorney, according to the publication. “It’s unthinkable that an educator would mock and belittle this family, and there is no doubt that this incident has scarred them.”

Stokes said she and her son met with his sixth grade teacher Kimberly Newman on Jan. 20 in a Zoom conference to talk about how he was struggling with the online learning platform, The Los Angeles Times reported. When Stokes thought the Zoom call was over, she said she heard Newman say Stokes’ son made excuses and lied because “this is what Black people do,” the Times reported.

In a video obtained by The OC Register, a woman is heard saying, “Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child. Since you’ve taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do.” Newman also used racial epithets against the family, according to the publication.

Stokes recorded the call on her cell phone and has filed a claim against the school district for negligence, civil rights violations, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, The Los Angeles Times reported. Stokes has called on the school to “improve racial sensitivity training” and investigate whether there is discrimination at the school beyond their incident.

Palmdale district spokesperson David Garcia said the call was a “gross, professional misconduct of a now former Palmdale teacher,” Antelope Valley Press reported.

Newman resigned after a family member contacted the school’s principal, who told the district office, according to the publication. Newman had been ordered to appear before Palmdale’s superintendent and was placed on administrative leave, but resigned rather than participate in an investigation.

“I’m here to tell you that this school board, this district and this community will not tolerate this behavior,” said Ralph Velador, Palmdale’s school board president, the publication reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Prosecuting sedition is hard, but it absolutely must be done

    This country cannot allow an attempt to overthrow a presidential election unpunished.

  • Farmers offered £25 to find dead badgers, as government launch study to try and end culling

    Farmers have been offered £25 to find dead badgers as the government launches a study to try to end culling. Ministers have promised to end new badger cull licences by 2022, meaning that tens of thousands of the animals could still be killed before these permits expire. Thousands of badgers are killed each year because they spread bovine tuberculosis to cows, threatening farmers' herds. In the last year, 27,000 cattle were slaughtered because of the disease. Now, officials hope to find where in the country badgers carry the disease as they decide where to grant new cull licences. In a U-Turn from policies under previous Conservative administrations, Boris Johnson's government has been vocally keen to end the cull, and move towards vaccinations instead. Conservative campaigners including environment minister Lord Goldsmith and Carrie Symonds, fiancee of the Prime Minister, have long campaigned for the cull to end, and argued that it is unpopular among voters. Farmers in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and East Sussex, collectively known as the southern edge area, are being urged to take part. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is hoping to start the scheme in spring 2021 and end it in 2022. They want to collect a number of fresh, found-dead badger carcasses, and are particularly interested in those killed on roads in these counties.

  • Biden's DOE just canceled $1.3 billion of student debt for 41,000 borrowers with disabilities - and ended a rule requiring 230,000 to submit paperwork to qualify

    Under a program started under Obama, borrowers with disabilities could apply to cancel student loans if they had paperwork to verify income.

  • Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky's attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down. The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. Following a lawsuit by abortion providers, a trial court permanently blocked the law, finding it would have made it impossible to perform the abortion procedure known as dilation and extraction.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap

    The number of child migrants passing through the perilous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has risen dramatically, the U.N. child welfare agency said Monday. While underage migrants made up only about 2% of those using the jungle corridor in 2017, in 2020 children comprised 25% of the migrants making the hard trek on foot, UNICEF's report said. “I have seen women coming out of the jungle with babies in their arms after walking for more than seven days without water, food or any type of protection,” said Jean Gough, the UNICEF regional director who made a two-day trip to the zone.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Your Weekly Horoscope, March 28th to April 3rd: Embracing Your Fate Will Push You Into Your Life's Purpose

    The time for change is now.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Therapists share 8 things in your living room that could be causing you stress - and how to handle them

    Whether it's loose cords and too many screens or outdated furniture and unfinished projects, common stressors pervade the living room, therapists say.

  • Bing Crosby's Former California Estate Is for Sale for $13.8 Million — See Inside!

    The legendary crooner purchased the home for his family in 1963

  • What to watch as Biden pitches massive infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh this week

    President Biden is expected to show his cards this week when it comes to energy and climate provisions he'll ask Congress to include in a big-dollar infrastructure package.Why it matters: Biden campaigned on major investments in zero-carbon power, electric vehicle charging, climate-resilient infrastructure and more. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChances to move a huge package like this come around exceedingly rarely, and specifics have been absent so far.What's next: His speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday — and other info the White House may reveal — should provide more clarity on what he wants in the wider infrastructure proposal expected to be well north of a trillion dollars.Needless to say, we'll have way more later in the week, and here's a few things we're watching...The pitch: Biden is expected to promote the plan as a major jobs package, but a note from the research firm ClearView Energy Partners said it could also be part of a wider message on competition with China.It notes that amid concerns about inflation and with the pandemic receding, the plan may be positioned partly as "an industrial policy by which the U.S. might counter and contain a rising China."The specifics: There's intense interest among energy lobbyists of various stripes, activists and others to see a huge array of provisions included, and not everyone will come away happy.To take just one example, there's a push to create new tax incentives for battery storage projects.The strategy: It's not yet clear how much Biden and Democrats will seek to move through budget reconciliation (the filibuster-proof process that constrains what can be included), or whether there's an opening for some bipartisan dealmaking. The lobbying and advocacy: The upcoming plan is the biggest opening for a sweeping climate and clean energy package in a decade.Axios' Hans Nichols reports that progressives are trying to sell the initiative with new cable TV ads arguing clean energy projects will immediately create thousands of jobs.And Axios' Andrew Freedman, in the same story, noted the stakes of that and other advocacy efforts that will surround the bill.There may be resistance to making the infrastructure bills too climate-heavy unless the public views clean energy spending as a win/win for jobs and the environment, Andrew notes.Go deeper: Economists bullish on Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure planLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tug boats help jammed ship in Suez Canal

    The 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday (March 23), halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is an important source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • Hauliers face new COVID rules in England as Heathrow seeks holiday easing

    Certain lorry drivers arriving in England will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, the government said on Sunday as Heathrow Airport lobbied for the easing of an overseas holiday ban from mid-May. From April 6, Hauliers arriving from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules. "This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksInvestigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez CanalWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

  • Andre Drummond on joining Lakers: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win'

    New Lakers center Andre Drummond had his first news conference Monday and made it clear why he joined: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win.'

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.