Teacher released amid DUI investigation

Oct. 5—Nuestro Elementary School teacher Wendy Munson was released on her own recognizance on Wednesday after allegedly driving to school and teaching her second grade class while drunk.

Sutter County Sheriff's deputies arrested Munson at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak on Monday for a potential DUI and child endangerment. Upon arrival, deputies determined that Munson displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

Officials said that Munson's blood alcohol content was two times over the legal limit nearly two hours after the first contact with deputies.

The parents of students in Munson's class were formally notified of the incident by Superintendent Baljinder Dhillon. In a letter to parents, Dhillon confirmed that law enforcement arrested Munson after she exhibited signs of intoxication, and that students did not witness this incident. A long-term substitute will be placed in Munson's class until further notice, she said.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre asserted that her office has not dismissed charges against Munson. Law enforcement officials have 48 hours to file charges when someone is in custody. If further investigation is needed to gather sufficient evidence to file charges, people might be released from custody before that investigation is done, the DA's office said on social media.

"Once the investigation is completed, we will evaluate all the evidence and determine what, if any charges, we can prove, and those charges will be filed," officials said.

Dupre told the Appeal that Munson is still potentially facing both the DUI and the child endangerment charges.

According to Sutter County Superior Court records, Munson was previously convicted of a misdemeanor DUI in 2011. However, because this occurred over 10 years ago, the DA's office will not be able to pursue enhancements for prior charges, Dupre said.

An investigation is still ongoing for Munson's alleged conduct. According to jury instructions, to pursue a DUI charge against Munson, the DA's office will have to prove that she was under the influence of alcohol while driving to school at the time.