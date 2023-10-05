Teacher released after arrest at California school. DA says more evidence needed for charges

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office said an investigation into a Northern California woman accused of teaching a second-grade class while intoxicated has not yielded charges as prosecutors work to find more evidence in the matter.

The 57-year-old educator arrested in the incident at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak was not in custody as of Thursday morning. She was arrested Monday morning after Sutter County sheriff’s deputies said she had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and reviewed video footage of her driving to school.

Law enforcement, in general, is only allowed to hold a suspect in detention for up to 72 hours and prosecutors are required to file charges in connection with a crime within 48 hours.

While the teacher was booked on suspicion of driving with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08%, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and child abuse that could lead to great bodily injury or death, no charges have been filed.

The Sutter County DA’s Office said in a Facebook statement that further investigation was needed in the case.

“Once the investigation is completed, we will evaluate all the evidence and determine what, if any charges, we can prove, and those charges will be filed,” the social media post said.

The teacher has not returned to school, according to school officials. Her name remains on the school’s staff directory.