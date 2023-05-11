Teacher sacked after refusing to use eight-year-old’s trans pronouns

Children in class - Getty

A primary school teacher has claimed that she was sacked after refusing to use an eight-year-old’s preferred pronouns.

The teacher is taking legal action against Nottinghamshire County Council, which runs the school, for alleged unfair dismissal.

She claimed that, two years ago, the school where she worked decided to facilitate the social transition of a girl who wanted to be treated as a boy.

The school instructed all staff to always refer to the girl with male pronouns and a male name, and said that she should use the boys’ toilets and dressing rooms.

The teacher said that she repeatedly raised concerns about the pupil’s welfare and followed the school’s whistleblowing procedure to raise safeguarding concerns about the girl’s social transition.

The school responded by writing to the teacher to inform her that the child would be moved to a different class “to safeguard him from any potential harm”, according to the teacher’s employment tribunal claim.

The teacher, who is a Christian and cannot be named to protect the anonymity of the child, was told that her “personal beliefs”, if acted on, “could be a direct breach of GDPR and an act of direct discrimination”.

She claimed that she was later suspended and put under disciplinary investigation for her alleged “ongoing refusal to follow a management instruction”.

The suspension was lifted after the teacher said she agreed to make every effort to avoid unnecessary contact with the child and to avoid using any name or gender-specific pronouns if interacting with the child.

She then raised safeguarding concerns with the school’s governors and the local authority, citing scientific evidence that encouraging young children to socially transition carries significant risks for their health and welfare.

However, she said that her concerns were dismissed by both the governors and the local authority.

‘Teachers are being bullied’

The teacher, who is now working in a sandwich shop, claims that she was sacked for gross misconduct after she shared information about the child with her lawyers in preparation for a judicial review claim against the school and the council. She said that the school has reported her to the Teacher Regulation Agency for an alleged confidentiality breach, which means she could face a lifelong ban from the profession.

She has now brought an employment tribunal claim against the local authority that runs the school, claiming unfair dismissal and religious discrimination. The employment tribunal is expected to hear the claim in August.

“Teachers are being bullied not to question trans-affirming policies when evidence shows that the actual result of the approach is to put the welfare of children at serious risk,” the teacher said.

The Government is planning to publish guidance for schools this term on how to respond to pupils who are questioning their gender. Teachers will be told that they do not have to use a child’s preferred pronouns, a source told The Telegraph.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is backing the teacher’s case, said: “This story exposes the confusion and untruths being embedded in primary schools which are developing into a public health crisis.

“The Department for Education must look closely at this case and take appropriate action to protect teachers, who often hold Christian beliefs on these issues, from being hounded out of the profession for opposing or even questioning transgender ideology.”

Nottinghamshire County Council did not respond to a request for comment.

