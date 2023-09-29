Teacher scoffs at Boise district, says suspension is over reporting of sexual misconduct

Suspended Timberline High School math teacher Laura Boulton upped the ante Thursday in her battle with the Boise School District, publicly accusing the district at a news conference of retaliating against her for reporting a case of alleged sexual misconduct.

Roughly 30 people wearing “Save Our Children” pins listened as Boulton said that district officials were covering up bullying, violence and even sex crimes, and that alleged abusers were still in “good standing” within the district.

“The children involved have not been heard or protected,” Boulton said. “Zero effective change or action was taken to objectively investigate — much less validate — the voices of our youth and their families as they’ve cried out for help.”

The district has denied the narrative that Boulton’s discipline was related to any such cases, calling the allegations “rumors” and “speculation.” The accusations against the school district spread online in the days following Boulton’s suspension.

“Ms. Boulton was not placed on administrative leave for reporting acts of sexual assault and/or harassment, or any other report from Ms. Boulton regarding harassment, bullying or abuse,” the Boise School District said in a letter.

In a statement before Boulton’s speech Thursday, the district said that it understood concerns from parents and students and that the “first priority each and every school day is the safety and security of our students and staff in the Boise School District.”

The district added that any claims of sexual abuse or harassment are “fully investigated,” but that it can “do better” and make sure to “support our students beyond the formal investigation.” The district said it followed Title IX laws, but that it’s clear “the results left many feeling unsatisfied and hurt.”

“This is where we can do better,” the district said, adding that survivors of sexual harassment or sexual assault should report incidents to the district.

Boulton, who was placed on paid administrative leave roughly three weeks ago, continued to dispute the district’s statements.

Boulton said that on Dec. 7, 2021, she reported a case of possible sexual harassment — which she added was never investigated — and that on the same day was told by school leaders she was being placed under evaluation. Boulton said it was the fifth time she’d reported an allegation of abuse to the district.

Boulton said Thursday that 10 days after that, she received her first “unsatisfactory rating” on her formal evaluation, which she said placed her contract for the 2022-23 school year at risk. The school district has denied placing her on leave “for any behaviors that occurred prior to 2023.”

“Suspending me is nothing more than a distraction by the Boise School District to keep you from knowing the truth,” Boulton said. ”The evil being covered up and perpetrated against our youth is promoted by the leadership of my district.”

The district released letters to parents regarding Boulton’s suspension, and the Statesman was able to obtain them through one Timberline parent. In the letters, Boulton was accused of “inappropriate” behavior toward her students, according to previous reporting. District spokesperson Dan Hollar previously clarified to the Statesman that Boulton isn’t being investigated for any “inappropriate sexual relationships with students.”

Sexual abuse survivors asked to come forward

Boulton said she was contacted Wednesday by Boise police officer who asked her to be the point of contact between any former or current students who say their sexual harassment or assault allegations weren’t reported to the police. She said she doesn’t believe police reports were filed for any of the five incidents she reported to the district over the years.

Timberline High parent Stephanie Taylor, who is assisting Boulton, told the Statesman in an interview that survivorscan contact Boise police directly or, if they feel more comfortable, email bringboultonback@gmail.com.

Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman by email that she’d encourage anyone who thinks they’ve been victimized to reach out to police. Williams didn’t respond to a question about Boulton’s involvement.

Anyone who is fearful or uncertain about reporting a possible crime, Williams said, can visit Faces of Hope Victim Center in downtown Boise and speak to a detective with the Boise Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Anyone else can call dispatch at 208-377-6790, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip on the “P3 Tips” app.

“We want to hear your experiences,” Taylor said during Boulton’s news conference. “We need you, we need you to step forward, we need you to share your truth.”

Taylor, who is advocating for Boulton’s return, told the Statesman in a follow-up phone call that Boulton and her supporters are asking anyone who feels their complaint alleging discrimination, harassment or assault wasn’t addressed by the school district to reach out by email. She said they are working with an attorney to potentially file a class action lawsuit. Taylor declined to provide the name of the attorney.